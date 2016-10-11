French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Oct 11

PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures down 0.3 pct

AIRBUS

Airbus plans to slow the assembly rate of its A380 superjumbo to 1 aircraft per month from 2018, Alain Flourens, the head of the European planemaker's A380 programme told Le Figaro.

ICADE

France's Icade plans to move its headquarters during the summer of 2017 to Issy-les-Moulineaux, in the south west of Paris.

NICOX

Ophtalmic research and development company Nicox said it posted zero revenue in the third quarter of 2016.

LVMH

Luxury goods giant posts a forecast-beating step-up in sales in the third quarter, helped by improved trading in major markets such as China and resilient demand in the United States.

HAVAS

French communications group Havas acquires a 100 percent stake in Target Media and Communications Group (Target MCG) - UK's leading entertainment media group.

