French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Oct. 17

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures down 0.4 pct

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

PSA Peugeot Citroen plans to cut 2,133 jobs in France next year, most of which would come via a voluntary redundancy plan and would not involve layoffs, France Info radio reported on Monday.

AIRBUS

Germany's air force will get an Airbus A400M military transporter with a self-protection system for the first time towards the end of the year, almost a year behind schedule.

Airbus aims to overtake arch rival Boeing in terms of annual plane deliveries by 2020, having fallen behind in recent years, Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said in a German newspaper interview published on Monday.

VOLTALIA

French renewable energy producer Voltalia said on Monday it raised 170 million-euro ($190 million) through a free allotment of warrants to its shareholders.

ALTICE

Billionaire Patrick Drahi's holding company Altice ATCA.AS is set to appeal against a decision by French markets watchdog AMF to block its all-stock offer for the shares in telecoms operator SFR Group it does not already own.

Altice said it refinanced its existing debt of SFR credit pool, pricing 2.3 billion euros ($2.6 billion) equivalent of term loans.

VIRBAC

France-based veterinarian pharmaceutical company Q3 revenue rose to 216.3 million euros versus 213.7 million euros year ago.

SIPH

France-based company SIPH that produces and markets natural rubber, reported H1 net loss group share of 6.1 million euros versus restated loss of 2.0 million year ago.

BREXIT

French President Francois Hollande says Britain's decision to leave the European Union should not jeopardise the bloc's principle of free movement.

