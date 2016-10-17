PARIS Oct 17 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
French CAC futures down 0.4 pct
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
PSA Peugeot Citroen plans to cut 2,133 jobs in France next
year, most of which would come via a voluntary redundancy plan
and would not involve layoffs, France Info radio reported on
Monday.
AIRBUS
Germany's air force will get an Airbus A400M military
transporter with a self-protection system for the first time
towards the end of the year, almost a year behind schedule.
Airbus aims to overtake arch rival Boeing in terms of
annual plane deliveries by 2020, having fallen behind in recent
years, Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said in a German
newspaper interview published on Monday.
VOLTALIA
French renewable energy producer Voltalia said on
Monday it raised 170 million-euro ($190 million) through a free
allotment of warrants to its shareholders.
ALTICE
Billionaire Patrick Drahi's holding company Altice ATCA.AS
is set to appeal against a decision by French markets watchdog
AMF to block its all-stock offer for the shares in telecoms
operator SFR Group it does not already own.
Altice said it refinanced its existing debt of SFR credit
pool, pricing 2.3 billion euros ($2.6 billion) equivalent of
term loans.
VIRBAC
France-based veterinarian pharmaceutical company Q3 revenue
rose to 216.3 million euros versus 213.7 million euros year ago.
SIPH
France-based company SIPH that produces and markets natural
rubber, reported H1 net loss group share of 6.1 million euros
versus restated loss of 2.0 million year ago.
BREXIT
French President Francois Hollande says Britain's decision
to leave the European Union should not jeopardise the bloc's
principle of free movement.
