French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 18

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

DANONE

The world's largest yoghurt maker posted a slowdown in underlying third-quarter sales growth, as regulatory changes in China weighed on its infant formula sales and de-stocking of the Mizone water in China continued.

REMY COINTREAU

The French spirits group said sales growth accelerated in the second quarter due to improving cognac sales in China and robust demand for its premium cognac in the United States, its largest market.

AIRBUS

A proposal by European missiles maker MBDA, in which the aircraft maker holds shares, came in billions of euros higher than the previous estimate of 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion), according to multiple sources familiar with the proposal.

EDF

French grid operator RTE, a unit of the state-owned utility, said it is considering a bid for Greek grid operator ADMIE and would be ready to play a role in consolidating Europe's power networks if EU regulations allow this.

BUREAU VERITAS

The French provider of certification services cut its full-year outlook and reported a stable third-quarter revenue at 1.14 billion euros ($1.28 billion). Its full-year organic revenue growth is expected to be slightly negative, primarily due to marine shortfall and persistent oil & gas capex weakness, while its adjusted operating margin outlook is lowered to the 16.0 pct - 16.5 pct range.

ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES

The French provider of engineering consulting services said it acquired Benteler Engineering, a German specialist in design and engineering services for the automotive industry.

GEMALTO

French carmaker PSA Group will equip millions of connected cars with M2M solutions made by the provider of digital security services.

ATOS

The French provider of information technology services signed a 13-year contract with life insurance, pensions and asset management company Aegon.

TRANSGENE

The French biopharmaceutical company announced a collaboration with Merck KGaA and Pfizer to evaluate the combination of TG4001 with Avelumab in HPV-positive head & neck cancer in a phase 1/2 study.

