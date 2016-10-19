French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 19

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

THALES

The French defence firm hiked its target for new orders after a long-awaited Indian fighter deal revived its hopes of boosting its order book this year.

CARREFOUR

The world number-two retailer said sales growth accelerated in the third quarter, reflecting robust sales in Brazil and an improving performance in its core French market despite a difficult environment there.

ACCORHOTELS

Europe's top hotels group cut back the upper end of its 2016 profit target range on Tuesday after French and Belgian operations were hit by security fears in the third quarter.

The world's fifth-largest hotel group said these two countries remained a major point of vigilance for the group even though it achieved robust growth in most of its other key markets - including Britain, where the weak post-Brexit pound induced people to stay in the country for their holidays and attracted foreign visitors.

ASML

The Dutch chip-making equipment manufacturer a supplier to Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, on Wednesday reported a 23 percent rise in third-quarter profit, missing analysts estimates.

EDF

France's nuclear watchdog on Tuesday told the state utility to conduct safety tests on five nuclear reactors before their scheduled maintenance period, adding potential further pressure to the country's already tight supply situation.

French forward power prices hit fresh highson Tuesday on persistent worries over further nuclear power reactor downtime in coming months at five plants, which could tighten European electricity supplies in winter.

AKZO NOBEL

The Dutch coatings and paint maker reported third-quarter earnings and sales in line with market expectations.

BNP PARIBAS

French bank BNP Paribas BNPP.PA is in exclusive talks to create a damage insurance joint venture with mutual insurer Matmut, Les Echos newspaper reported.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....