French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 20

PUBLICIS

France's Publicis Groupe SA on Thursday said third-quarter sales grew by a mere 0.2 percent on an organic basis to 2.32 billion euros ($2.55 billion), following the loss of large media accounts in the United States in 2015.

PERNOD RICARD

The French spirits group posted a stronger-than-expected 4 percent rise in first-quarter underlying sales on Thursday, helped by a strong performance in its top U.S. market and improving demand in China.

PHILIPS LIGHTING

The worlds-largest maker of lights reported third-quarter core earnings growth of 29 percent but warned of softer sales in Europe and the Middle East.

ICADE

France's property investment company Icade confirmed its 2016 guidance on Thursday.

AREVA

The French nuclear company is struggling to find a buyer for its new nuclear fuel unit, analysts and sources said, a key condition for the European Union to clear a state rescue package for the group, hit by years of losses.

AIRBUS

The European planemaker expects the A321 narrow-body jetliner to account for half of its A320-family production in the medium term, product strategy chief Bob Lange told German paper Handelsblatt daily.

MICHELIN

The French tyre group posted a decline in quarterly revenue on Wednesday but said negative pricing and currency effects were milder then feared, reiterating its guidance for the full year.

VIVENDI

The French media group said it was no longer keen on finding an amicable solution to its dispute with Mediaset over their soured pay-TV deal.

SOLOCAL

Shareholders of the French online classified ads and directories group rejected its debt restructuring plan, which failed to get the two-thirds support required.

