French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct.31

PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS

Poland's general prosecutors are investigating whether talks to secure a now-scrapped $3.4 billion helicopter deal with Airbus contravened Polish law or were linked to corruption, officials said on Friday.

SANOFI

Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc on Friday said U.S. regulators had declined to approve their experimental treatment for rheumatoid arthritis because of manufacturing deficiencies.

SAINT GOBAIN, SIKA

Sika's founding family, locked in a bitter takeover battle with the company's management over plans to sell its controlling stake in the Swiss chemicals maker to France's Saint-Gobain , wants the three sides to hold talks on a compromise.

Sika's management won the latest round in its bitter takeover battle with Saint-Gobain on Friday with a Swiss court ruling that the founding family's full voting rights could be restricted.

Saint-Gobain board of directors said late on Friday that they wanted to pursue the industrial project.

FRENCH ELECTIONS

France's Socialists on Sunday traded angry words over who should run in next year's presidential election, in a further sign of divisions in a party at odds over how to handle President Francois Hollande's record unpopularity.

ECONOMY

France and China will set up a fund for joint investment in overseas projects, the French foreign minister said on Monday in Beijing.

