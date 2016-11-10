French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 10

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ENGIE

The French gas and power group said its EBITDA measure of core earnings fell 2 percent to 7.7 billion euros ($8.4 billion) and said the full-year result would be at the lower end of it forecast range.

VIVENDI

French media giant Vivendi reported a third-quarter core operating profit that beat estimates on Wednesday, as a strong performance of its music unit offset the lower profitability of its pay-TV division.

RENAULT

French investigators have referred Renault for possible prosecution over abnormal emissions of nitrogen oxide (NOx) pollutants from some of its diesel engines, the government said on Wednesday.

CARREFOUR

The French government said on Wednesday it was taking retail giant Carrefour CARR.PA to court for illegally seeking big discounts from suppliers, following an investigation.

EDF

Atlantia and EDF Invest said on Wednesday that they had finalised the acquisition of a 64 percent stake in Aeroports de la Cote d'Azur (ACA). The deal amounts to 1.3 bln euros, of which 1.2 billion for the 60 percent stake of the French State and the remainder for the 4 pct stake of the Department of Alpes-Maritimes.

EUROPCAR

Third quarter adjusted corporate EBITDA increased by 4.5 pct at constant currency to 159 million euros. The group confirmed its full year 2016 guidance.

LATECOERE

Latecoere said third quarter revenue reached 154.6 million euros ($168.9 million) versus 143.8 million euros a year ago.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker reached a deal with Mannkind Corp in Afrezza affair.

TOTAL

The oil company's majority-owned SunPower Corp, the No. 2 U.S. solar panel maker, reported smaller-than-expected quarterly revenue, and the company said it would boost efforts to rein in costs to help counter challenging pricing in 2017.

