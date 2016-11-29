French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 29

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were flat in early session trading..

CARREFOUR :

French retailer Carrefour is eyeing an initial public offering in the second quarter of 2017 for its commercial property arm Carmila that could value Carmila at up to 4.5 billion euros ($4.8 billion), newspaper Les Echos reported.

EURONEXT

CME Group has submitted a bid to buy the London Stock Exchange's French clearing business for more than $340 mln pounds (400 million euros), the Sunday Times reported, setting the stage for a potential battle over the division.

HEINEKEN

Heineken is planning to take on Castel for the top spot in Ivory Coast's growing beer market by competing with the French company on price, the general manager of the Dutch firm's new brewery said on Monday.

PROPERTY:

The residential property market risks overheating in eight European Union countries, including Britain, partly from unintended effects of ultra-low interest rates, the EU's financial risk watchdog said on Monday.

