French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 1

CARMAT France's national drugs agency said it had ordered the French artificial heart maker to suspend further implants after a fifth patient who had been transplanted with the group's device died in October.

WENDEL

Wendel said it eyed 3-4 billion euros in equity investments between 2017 and 2020.

TF1

French commercial television group TF1 said it took a majority stake in social network MinuteBuzz.

RENY COINTREAU

French spirits group Remy Cointreau said on Thursday it had agreed to buy the Seattle-based Westland Distillery, which produces an American single malt whiskey, further strengthening its portfolio of premium drinks.

GFI INFORMATIQUE

GFI Informatique said it was buying Metaware, a European specialist in the modernisation of large systems.

FAIVELEY TRANSPORT

Wabtec Corporation bought majority ownership of Faiveley Transport S.A. after purchasing the Faiveley family's stake, or about 51 pct of the company's shares. Wabtec bought the family stake for about $212 million in cash and 6.3 million shares of Wabtec common stock. Wabtec plans to launch a tender offer for the remaining public shares in December. Total deal price for 100 percent of shares of Faiveley Transport is about $1.7 billion, including assumed debt and net of cash acquired

STALLERGENES

Stallergenes Greer said it secured a 50 million euro ($53.1 million) revolving credit facility.

AIRBUS

United Continental Holdings IncN said it was reviewing whether to alter an order of about $12.5 billion at list prices for Airbus' largest twin-engine jets, the A350-1000s, for smaller long-haul models.

RENAULT /PSA

French car registrations rose 8.5 percent in November, PSA car registrations fell 2.8 percent, Renault car registrations rose 23.3 percent, the CCFA industry association said.

VALEO

Valeo said it was withdrawing from Phase 1 to better address concerns from the European Commission in the framework of its antitrust review. Valeo intends to renotify the acquisition as soon as possible to get clearance of the acquisition of FTE and closing the transaction during the course of 2017.

M6

French commercial television group M6 said it is buying Igraal, French leadr for cashback.

