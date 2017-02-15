French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 15

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.4 percent by 0714 GMT.

ABN AMRO:

ABN Amro, the Netherlands' largest domestic lender, on Wednesday posted fourth-quarter net profit of 333 million euros ($352 million), beating expectations due to strong economic growth in the Netherlands.

AIR LIQUIDE:

Air Liquide posted higher profits.

CREDIT AGRICOLE:

Credit Agricole beat forecasts with a smaller than expected earnings drop in the fourth quarter after it booked a writedown on the value of its French retail unit, blaming a low interest rate environment.

DANONE:

French food group Danone unveiled a new 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) cost cutting plan, saying the turnaround of its dairy division in Europe was taking longer than expected while tough conditions in China would also endure in 2017.

DUTCH POLITICS:

Campaigning for the Dutch election kicks off on Wednesday with anti-Islam leader Geert Wilders frontrunner in a vote that will test the anti-establishment sentiment that swept Britain out of the European Union and Donald Trump into the U.S. presidency.

GM/PEUGEOT

In a move that could shake up the global auto industry, General Motors Co and French automaker PSA Group said on Tuesday they are in talks that could result in PSA buying GM's European auto operations.

NATIXIS:

Natixis said it had been placed under formal investigation in France, in the context of a magistrate led investigation process opened in 2010 relating to two announcements released in the second half of 2007.

SAFRAN/ZODIAC

Hedge fund TCI Fund Management wrote to French market regulator AMF on Tuesday to protest against aero engine maker Safran's agreed bid for seats manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace, saying it risks violating shareholders' rights.

TOTAL:

The field of prospective bidders for the Italian petrol station network belonging to Total and Italian energy group Erg has narrowed, leaving only a handful of interested parties undertaking due diligence checks on the business, sources familiar with the matter said.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....