PARIS Feb 24 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 March futures down 0.09 pct at 0727 GMT

SAFRAN

France's Safran posted a 5.4 percent rise in 2016 core operating profit to 2.404 billion euros and projected stable 2017 income, based on the remaining operations as it prepares to complete the sale of its security business.

Safran on Thursday rejected criticism by a UK hedge fund over a proposed $9 billion offer for Zodiac Aerospace and pledged to stand firm as a spat intensified over plans to create the world's third-largest aerospace supplier.

VIVENDI

Milan prosecutors have placed Vivendi chairman Vincent Bollore under investigation for alleged market manipulation over the French group's stake building in Italy broadcaster Mediaset , a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

France's Vivendi said on Thursday it expects Canal Plus' turnaround efforts to bear fruit in 2017, after the pay-TV unit's French channels lost thousands of subscribers last year, resulting in a sharp fall in the media group's profits.

BUREAU VERITAS

Bureau Veritas said that for 2017 it expects organic revenue growth to be slightly positive with acceleration in the second half and an adjusted operating margin of around 16 percent.

AIRBUS

Austria may broaden a lawsuit against Airbus AIR.PA and the Eurofighter consortium to U.S. and British courts, alleging wilful deception and fraud linked to its 2003 order for jet fighters worth nearly 2 billion euro ($2.1 billion).

ERAMET

Fance's Eramet announced a preliminary agreement with Chinese steelmaker Tsingshan Group to revive a nickel mining project in Indonesia that Eramet had frozen during a downturn in nickel markets.

BONDUELLE

Bonduelle on Thursday said it struck a deal to buy Ready Pac Foods, a privately held California producer of fresh, prepared salads and other produce, in a move expected to significantly expand the French company's U.S. presence.

SAINT-GOBAIN

Cnstruction group Saint-Gobain posted higher profits, and said it eyed further growth in 2017.

ENGIE

France's international utility company Engie has started a global desk to trade liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and plans to promote the fuel as a replacement for diesel in power generation, senior executives said on Thursday.

