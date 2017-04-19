French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 19

PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were flat at 0614 GMT.

EDENRED

French meal voucher and card provider company Edenred on Tuesday maintained its financial targets as it reported a rise in first quarter sales, mirroring a similar performance from larger rival Sodexo.

EURAZEO

Belgium-based investment firm Sofina said on Tuesday it would sell a 5 percent stake in Eurazeo.

FRENCH POLITICS:

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy called on voters to pick conservative candidate Francois Fillon in the first round of the country's presidential election on Sunday to "turn the disastrous page of the last five years."

L'OREAL

French cosmetics company L'Oreal reported a slightly higher-than-expected 4.2 percent rise in like-for-like first-quarter sales on Tuesday, helped by thriving demand for its luxury products in Asia.

PSA/RENAULT:

European car sales rose 10.9 percent in March, led by buoyant demand in the region's top five markets and strong gains for Toyota, Fiat Chrysler and Nissan , according to industry data published on Wednesday.

REMY COINTREAU:

French drinks group Remy Cointreau reported higher annual sales on Wednesday, helped by growth in Asia and America, and maintained its financial targets for higher annual profits.

VIVENDI:

An Italian regulator ordered French media group Vivendi on Tuesday to cut its stake in either Telecom Italia or broadcaster Mediaset within a year, ruling it was in breach of rules designed to prevent a concentration of power.

