French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 26

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 May futures up 0.13 pct at 0601 GMT

PSA

French carmaker PSA Group's first-quarter revenue rose 4.9 percent, the maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS models said on Wednesday, as new models helped offset the effect of weak sales growth and a negative exchange-rate impact.

KERING The French luxury group delivered a record 28.6 percent increase in first-quarter comparable sales, beating market expectations, as a revival in its biggest brand Gucci accelerated and Yves Saint Laurent outperformed.

AIR LIQUIDE

French industrial gases company Air Liquide reported that first-quarter revenues rose 38.5 percent from a year ago, as its 2016 takeover of Airgas boosted sales, and the company was confident of more profit growth in 2017.

M6

French commercial teleision M6 reported Q1 consolidated revenue 323.7 million euros versus 311.8 million a year ago.

ADP

Aeroports de Paris reported a 1.8 percent rise in first quarter revenue to 700 million euros.

CAPGEMINI

Capgemini kept its 2017 financial goals after it reported first quarter consolidated revenues of 3.171 billion euros, up 2.8 pct year-on-year at constant exchange rates.

SAFRAN

The French engine maker reported higher first-quarter revenue, helped by aerospace services, and said it would close the sale of its security and identity businesses before the end of June.

Separately, Safran annnounced a five-year technology partnerhip with Prodways.

DASSAULT SYSTEMES

Dassault Systemes said Q1 non-IFRS total revenue reached 765.7 million euros ($837.8 million)versus 693.5 million a year ago. For 2017 it targets 3.290-3.315 billion euros in total revenue and a non-IFRS operating margin of about 31.5 percent and non-IFRS EPS growth of about 7-9 percent.

VIVENDI Investment banks seeking to persuade the French media and enternainment company to float Universal Music Group (UMG) says the recovering division is worth about 20 billion euros ($22 billion), top executives said.

PHILIPS The Dutch medical devices and healthcare products maker said it plans to sell nearly a quarter of its stake in Philips Lighting .

