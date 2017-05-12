PARIS May 12 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
SOCGEN
ALD, the car leasing unit of French bank Societe Generale
(SocGen), said on Friday it has registered its
intention with the French markets regulator AMF for a flotation.
VIVENDI
French tycoon Vincent Bollore took a first step on Thursday
in his attempt to merge media giant Vivendi and advertising
company Havas, two groups he controls through his
family-run conglomerate.
TOTAL
Deep beneath the waters of the Atlantic off Brazil's most
northern coast, French major Total SA is hunting for what it
hopes will be Latin America's next big oil discovery.
Members of hardline French labour union Force Ouvriere (FO)
have decided to extend a strike at Total's 117,000
barrels-per-day Feyzin refinery by a week and are demanding the
removal of two top executives at the plant, a union official
said on Thursday.
DIOR
Fringed capes, pleated skirts and bolero hats peppered the
runway at the Dior Cruise 2018 collection on Thursday as the
luxury Parisian label spun its own twist on music festival
fashion.
CGG
French seismic survey group CGG reported on Friday a
quarterly net loss of $145 million.
EUTELSAT
Eutelsat said nine month revenues fell 2 percent like for
like to 1.12 billion euros.
RENAULT
Renault said Nissan contributes 811 million million euros to
its Q1 2017 earnings.
ESSILOR
Essilor shareholders approved the merger of Essilor and
Luxottica.
GORGE
Prodways unit raised 50.7 million euros in IPO.
