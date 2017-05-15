French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 15

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

BOLLORE/BLUE SOLUTIONS

The French conglomerate said its first-quarter revenue rose by 7.2 percent from a year earlier 2.58 billion euros. It also confirmed the filing of simplified tender offer for Blue Solutions' shares by mid-June.

DASSAULT AVIATION

French plane-maker sees a new sale contract for its Rafale fighter jet in 2018, Chief Executive Eric Trappier said in an interview with French regional newspaper Sud-Ouest.

FIMALAC

The holding's founder and majority-owner Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere was put under formal investigation on Friday for alleged misuse of company funds in a case involving the wife of former prime minister Francois Fillon.

PERNOD RICARD:

French drinks group Pernod Ricard said that the 2016/2017 financial year would be a stable one regarding sales in Asia, with its second-largest market in India facing a temporary slowdown due to adverse market conditions.

RENAULT

The French carmaker expects to be able to resume normal production on Monday in the factories that were hit by a global cyber attack, a spokesman said.

TOTAL

The oil company has signed a deal to explore for oil and gas offshore Mauritania, expanding the scope of its search for new fields in the deep waters off West Africa's Atlantic coast.

VIVENDI

The French media giant has offered to sell a Telecom Italia unit but may have to make more concessions to EU antitrust regulators to gain control of the company after rivals complained, a person familiar with the matter said.

