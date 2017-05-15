French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 16

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

INBEV

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, plans to invest $2 billion in the United States, where its flagship Budweiser lager has suffered from declining volumes and a falling market share over the past three years.

ACCORHOTELS

AccorHotels and the FCDE (Fonds de Consolidation et de Développement des Entreprises) today announce that they are in exclusive talks about acquiring 100% of the latter’s minority interest in Groupe Noctis.

ARCELORMITTAL

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel producer, has warned Bosnia's authorities it is ready to take legal action to protect its ownership rights if a government-owned stake in the Ljubija iron ore mine is sold to a rival bidder, the company said on Monday.

