French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 23

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.1 percent by 0644 GMT.

ENGIE

A Franco-German alliance between Engie and RWE could make sense from an industrial point of view, provided it has no impact on jobs, Engie's top union official told Reuters on Monday.

JCDECAUX

French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux has won the street furniture contract of Guayaquil, Ecuador, it said on Monday.

KLEPIERRE

French shopping mall operator Klepierre has acquired Nueva Condomina, a shopping mall in Spain, for 233 million euros, the company said on Monday.

SANOFI:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA's biotech drug for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, the two companies said on Monday.

SEB

French household equipment manufacturer SEB borrowed 500 million euros on the market via a 7-year bond issue, it said on Monday.

SUEZ

French waste and water group Suez has completed its 750 million euros capital increase.

