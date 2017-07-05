PARIS, July 5 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.1 percent by 0605 GMT.

CEGID GROUP:

The French software developer announced the launch of a simplified public purchase offer by Claudius France.

FAURECIA:

The car part maker announced the creation of a joint venture with China's Dongfeng Motor Corp.

FRENCH POLITICS:

France's centrist government comfortably won a routine confidence vote on Tuesday after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe outlined promises to cut spending over the next five years and rein in public debt, which he said was at an unacceptable level.

JCDECAUX:

The French outdoor advertiser said it signed a 10-year framework agreement with Vivo in Brazil.

RENAULT:

Renault and Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (CBA) have signed a binding framework cooperation agreement related to the formation of a joint venture in China dedicated to the manufacture and sale of light commercial vehicles (LCV).

TRIGANO:

The French campervan maker reported a 37.4 percent increase in third-quarter sales.

VIVENDI/TELECOM ITALIA:

Italy's antitrust authority said on Tuesday it had launched an inquiry into possible abuse by Telecom Italia (TIM) in the rollout of ultrafast broadband in rural and sparsely populated areas.

