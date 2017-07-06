July 6 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.1 percent by 0607 GMT.

AIRBUS:

Airbus urged the German government on Wednesday to ensure domestic firms get a big share of a near 4-billion-euro contract earmarked for the country's next generation of heavy-lift military helicopters.

The European aerospace group also signed an agreement to sell 140 aircraft to China in a deal worth almost $23 billion at list prices.

CARMAT:

Artificial heart maker Carmat is hoping a more energy-efficient implant and the appointment of a production chief can help it overcome recent failures at the French firm.

FRENCH POLITICS:

France will begin selling stakes it holds in companies over the coming months to finance projects geared towards innovation, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

HAVAS SA:

French advertiser acquires life communications agency "So What Global".

OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE SA:

French soccer club agreed to transfer its striker Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal for a maximum of 60 million euros.

SODEXO:

French facilities management and vouchers group Sodexo cut its full year sales growth goal on Thursday after a weaker-than-expected performance in the third quarter.

TOTAL:

Three of the West's biggest energy corporations are lobbying Qatar to take part in a huge expansion of its gas production, handing Doha an unintended but timely boost in its bitter dispute with Gulf Arab neighbours.

The chief executives of ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and France's Total all met the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in Qatar before it announced a plan on Tuesday to raise output of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 30 percent.

