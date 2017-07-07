July 7 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS: French aircraft manufacturer Airbus said Qatar Airways had cancelled orders for four A350-900 aircraft due to delays in deliveries. The company also said it had won 203 net orders between January and June. It delivered 306 aircraft over the same period including 30 A350s.

CARMILA: French real estate investment company Carmila said it had raised 578 million euros in capital increase with offer price fixed at 24 euros per share. CARREFOUR: Carrefour, the world's second-largest retailer, said its sales growth had accelerated in the second-quarter, reflecting an improving performance in its core French market and robust sales in the rest of Europe. The company's CFO confirmed forecast for 2017 sales growth of 3-5 percent at constant exchange rates. ,

GIMV: Belgian private equity and venture capital investment provider said it had invested 15 million euros in Arseus Medical, a distributor of medical equipment and consumables and that it took substantial interest in company in addition to entrepreneurs Cedric de Quinnemar and Jan Ponnet.

HAL TRUST: Amsterdam listed investment company Hal Trust announced it had increased its ownership interest in Coolblue from 20 percent to 30.1 percent.

TARKETT: French floorings and sports surfaces group Tarkett announced that Glen Morrison would succeed Michel Giannuzzi as CEO of the company.

UBISOFT French video games maker Ubisoft said it was on track to reach its objective of having an independent majority on its board with the proposed appointment of Corinne Fernandez-Handelsman and Virginie Haas as independent directors.

EDF China General Nuclear Power Corp (CGN) said it was too early to say if Britain's Hinkley Point C nuclear power station project will face delays or cost overruns, state newspaper China Daily reported on Friday.

