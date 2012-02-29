French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 29

Paris, Feb 29 (Reuters) - - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The French automaker must respond quickly to reports of a planned capital increase and tie-up with General Motors that sent its shares yo-yoing, France’s AMF market watchdog said.

BOUYGUES

The French conglomerate on Tuesday pledged to cut costs at its telecoms business to help offset an expected 10 percent sales slide at the unit in 2012 due in part to the arrival of fresh competition in France.

ILIAD

The new French mobile phone entrant is meeting its coverage commitments, the head of the country’s telecoms regulator said on Tuesday, rebutting accusations by some rivals of the low-cost upstart.

