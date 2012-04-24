French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 24

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

REMY COINTREAU

The French spirits group kept its profit growth forecast, after booming demand for premium cognac in China lifted underlying sales by 15.6 percent in the 12 months to March 31.

HAVAS

The French advertising agency posted organic growth of 3.5 percent in the first quarter on revenue of 387 million euros ($507.92 million) as strength in Asia and Latin America was blunted by weakness in southern Europe.

SOLVAY

The chemicals and plastics firm said trading conditions were significantly better in the first quarter of this year than at the end of 2011.

KPN

Dutch telecom group posted a 13 percent decline in first-quarter core profit as growth in its international business was not enough to offset its sharply declining Dutch operations.

GDF SUEZ

The French utility posted a 5.7 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings, thanks to growing demand at its natural gas business and contract wins in fast-growing emerging markets through British unit International Power.

ESSILOR

The world’s largest maker of corrective eye lenses confirmed its 2012 outlook as first-quarter revenue jumped 24 percent, lifted by the launch of new anti-fog and anti-UV lens ranges and strong growth in the U.S.

ZODIAC

France’s aerospace parts maker saw its first half net profit rise 33 percent, helped by strong demand for aircraft cabin interiors and other aerospace related products.

FAURECIA

The maker of car interiors and exhaust systems said its first quarter sales rose 8.4 percent driven by strong demand in North America and Asia.

MICHELIN

The world’s second-biggest tyremaker, said first-quarter revenue rose 5.1 percent as price increases and a jump in sales of specialty tyres helped to offset weaker European demand.

EURAZEO, ANF IMMOBILIER

French investment group Eurazeo is considering a sale of its 52.2 percent stake in ANF Immobilier after receiving non-solicited expressions of interest in the real estate company, it said.

