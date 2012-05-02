French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 2

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

LAFARGE Miner Anglo American and cement maker Lafarge must sell major assets to win British clearance for a tie-up of their building materials businesses, a move the regulator hopes could bring new players into the market.

EADS

Qatar Airways, which last year took a big stake in a European freight carrier, will convert up to 20 of its Airbus A330 passenger jets into freighters, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

FRENCH ELECTION

For latest news on French presidential race

