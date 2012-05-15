French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 15

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ILIAD

France’s new mobile operator Iliad ILD.PA signed up 2.6 million customers to take 3.7 percent of the market since launching its ultra low-cost offers in mid-January, a pace unprecedented among new mobile entrants in Europe.

PERNOD RICARD

The French spirits maker, having lost its Havana Club rum trademark registration in the U.S., has vowed to launch a new Cuba-produced premium rum called Havanista if the U.S. lifts its trade embargo against the Caribbean island.

CASINO

The French retailer took a key step in its plan to take control of Grupo Pão de Açúcar, stripping its estranged partner in the company of the right to name most of the board members at Brazil’s largest retailer.

VIVENDI

The entertainment group posted lower revenue and operating profit in the first quarter, hit by weak video game sales and bruising competition for its SFR French telecom unit after the launch of a new low-cost mobile player.

SFR’s marketing chief told Reuters in an interview that the operator plans to boost the importance of its low-cost offers sold without mobile phones to counter the rise of Iliad.

TF1

France’s biggest private broadcaster posted an 8.9 percent drop in first-quarter operating profit that missed the average of analyst forecasts as ad revenue slipped and programming costs rose at its TF1 TV channel.

EULER HERMES

The French credit insurance services group posted an 8 percent rise in first-quarter revenue to 590 million euros, with net income up more than 20 percent to around 66 million, based on preliminary figures.

ICADE

The property investment and development group posted a 3.1 percent drop in first-quarter sales to 343.5 million euros.

BOLLORE

French financier Vincent Bollore said that his investment group plans to invest about 50 billion CFA francs ($97.86 million) in a high-speed train line linking Cameroon’s capital Yaounde to its commercial hub Douala.

WOLTERS KLUWER

The Dutch publisher has sold its pharma-related Healthcare Analytics business to private equity firm Symphony Technology Group (STG) but will remain a minority interest in a newly created STG entity, Wolters Kluwer said.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS

The Paris airport operator posted a 2.4 percent rise in first-quarter sales to 599 million euros and confirmed its target for moderate growth in traffic, revenue and EBITDA in 2012.

CFE

The Belgian construction group said that its order book had grown by 23 percent in the first quarter, reaching a record high of 2.93 billion euros ($3.79 billion).

KINEPOLIS

The Belgian cinema operator said that cold and wet weather and a better roster of films brought moviegoers back in April after a weak first three months.

