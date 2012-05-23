French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 23

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

TELENET

KPN

Belgium’s largest cable operator Telenet is talking to private equity firms about making a joint bid for KPN-owned BASE, the country’s third-biggest mobile phone company, people familiar with the process told Reuters.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The French bank has renewed a request for the Greek Central Bank to grant its Emporiki unit access to a liquidity facility, which has been made available to some other local banks.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank is aiming to resume paying a dividend for 2012 after it scrapped its 2011 payout to save cash and bolster its balance sheet, its chief executive said.

GDF-SUEZ

The French utility said it had completed a 3 billion euro bond issue with an average coupon of 2.25 percent and average maturity is 6.8 years.

