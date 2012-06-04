French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 4

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

FRENCH BANKS

French banks cut their overseas lending by almost $200 billion in the final quarter of last year, adding to an even sharper retreat in the previous three months and highlighting the scale of their loan pull-back, international lending data show.

Separately, Societe Generale is girding itself for further damage control over France’s biggest-ever rogue trading scandal when ex-trader Jerome Kerviel appears on Monday at a Paris court to appeal his three-year jail term.

ROYAL IMTECH

The Netherlands-based electrical and mechanical engineering services supplier said it acquired Swedish technical services provider Varnamo Elservice.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................