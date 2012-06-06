French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 6

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AHOLD

The Dutch supermarket group reported weaker-than-expected earnings in the first quarter on Wednesday as increased promotional activities and higher wages hit margins in the Netherlands.

CREDIT AGRICOLE / SOCIETE GENERALE

Moody’s said on Tuesday it had cut Emporiki Bank of Greece and General Bank of Greece ratings to caa2 from b3 , with a negative outlook.

CAPGEMINI

Brazilian bank Caixa has agreed to buy a 22 percent stake in CPM Braxis Capgenini, a Brazilian unit of France’s IT services group Capgemini for 321 million Brazilian real (128.4 million euros). Under the deal, CPM Braxis Capgemini will become a preferred IT supplier to Caixa for the next ten years, the joint statement said. French daily Les Echos said the contract was worth about 1 billion euros. [CAPP.PA}

 TOTAL

Oman LNG expects to lift liquefied natural gas (LNG) production as much as a fifth by sometime in 2016 or 2017, allowing it to tap into its spare capacity and boost exports, a top company official told Reuters. Oman LNG is 51 percent owned by the government of Oman. Royal Dutch Shell owns 30 percent and France’s Total and Japan’s Mitsui also have stakes.

EIFFAGE

France’s third-largest construction and concessions company, is seeing brisk orders despite Europe’s debt crisis and is on track to meet its sales goal this year, its chief executive told Reuters.

FRANCE TELECOM

The French telecoms operator’s shareholders on Tuesday rejected a resolution advocated by some of its employee shareholders that would have cut its dividend by nearly 30 percent.

VINCI

The construction and concessions group said the French government had told it that it had lost “preferred bidder” status on a 750 million euro project to build a toll road bypass around Strasbourg.

REMY COINTREAU Remy Cointreau said on Tuesday it signed a new 255 million euros revolving credit facility with a pool of 11 banks.

