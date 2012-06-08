French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 8

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 June futures down 0.75 percent at 0623 GMT.

TOTAL

The head of the French oil firm said it was maintaining its target of a 2.5 percent annual increase in oil and gas production and expects to restart production at its Elgin complex before year-end.

SAINT-GOBAIN

The French building materials group expects to post weaker first-half results but remains on track to meet its 2012 targets, Chief Executive Pierre-Andre de Chalendar said.

BUREAU VERITAS

The French testing and inspection company, which verifies the safety and environmental standards of ships, has stopped its marine work in Iran, the classification society said in a new setback for Tehran as it faces growing pressure from Western sanctions.

PERNOD RICARD

The French spirits group said on Friday it will buy HiteJinro’s 30 percent stake in Pernod Ricard Korea Imperial for around 48 million euros in cash, gaining full ownership of the company, owner of local whiskies in Korea.

GROUPAMA.

German insurer Allianz said on Friday it would buy the property and casualty brokerage-related activities of Gan Eurocourtage, a unit of French peer Groupama.

OENEO

The French cork specialist posted a 12 percent rise in its 2011current operating income to 24.8 million euros and said its net debt had narrowed to 12 million euros from 66 million thanks to the sale of its barrel-making unit, Radoux.

SEQUANA

The specialist paper goods manufacturer said it planned to go ahead with a 150 million-euro capital increase in which France’s FSI sovereign wealth fund would participate.

TIGENIX

The Belgian drug maker, a specialist in cell-based medicines, said the Netherlands has become the second country to clear its main drug, the knee treatment ChondroCelect, for repayment.

