French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 11

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

SANOFI

French drug company Sanofi said Monday it had submitted an application for regulatory approval in Japan for lixisenatide, trade marked as Lyxumia, for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

TECHNICOLOR

French company Technicolor has rejected a revised offer from JPMorgan Chase to buy a 30 percent stake for 179 million euros ($223 million) and opted for the original, lower offer instead, saying the higher offer carried additional conditions which it could not accept like a break-up fee.

AIRBUS

Airbus sales chief John Leahy said he was “very relaxed” about the slow-selling A350-1000 and hinted a three-year order drought for the $320 million passenger jet could come to an end soon.

PERNOD RICARD

British drinks giant Diageo is leading the race into emerging markets ahead of French rival Pernod Ricard and looks set to be first to get half its sales from these growth areas as it serves drinkers from Moscow to Mumbai.

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Cube, an investment fund owned by Natixis, has made a new offer for transport company Veolia-Transdev, jointly-held by French utility Veolia Environnement and state-owned bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations, daily Les Echos said on Monday.

EUROTUNNEL

The Paris commercial court is due to announce on Monday it selected Channel Tunnel operator Eurotunnel to take over the three ships of cross-Channel ferry operator SeaFrance, which has been put into liquidation, daily Le Figaro reports.

