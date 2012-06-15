French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 15

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures are up 0.6 percent at 06016 GMT

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Three consortia have lined up to buy the French utility’s U.K. water business, with a deal expected to be signed in July, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the situation. The process to sell the U.S. solid-waste business is also continuing with more than three buyers interested, the newspaper said.

ING, SNS REAAL

Moody’s Investors Service said on Friday it had downgraded five Dutch banks, including listed financial groups ING and SNS Reaal.

Moody’s set a stable outlook to the ratings for four of the groups but kept a negative outlook for ING, meaning it could cut it again.

CNP ASSURANCES

The insurer’s chief executive, Gilles Benoist, said in an interview with French business daily Les Echos that the insurer was well capitalised and could mull acquisitions in Latin America together with its Brazilian partner Caixa Seguros.

The chairman of the supervisory board of the insurer’s majority shareholder, French state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC), on Tuesday said the company was undercapitalised and could at some point require a capital increase.

DASSAULT SYSTEMES

The software maker, which is holding a “capital markets day” on Friday, confirmed its 2014 financial growth target, saying it was on track to more than double its non-IFRS earnings per share to about 3.70 to 4 euros.

ALCATEL-LUCENT

The telecoms equipment provider will share with Ericsson a contract valued at 200 million euros over three years to install a 4G network for France Telecom’s Orange unit, financial daily Les Echos reported.

CARREFOUR

The retailer said on Friday that it would sell its stake in a Greek joint venture to its partner there, Marinopoulos, taking a 220 million euro ($277.12 million) non-cash charge.

The company on Thursday said it had acquired Argentina’s struggling discount supermarket chain EKI to strengthen its footprint and expand its convenience store network in the country.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French lender was aware convicted former trader Jerome Kerviel had made bets of 50 billion euros and the bank even widened his losses after unwinding his position in 2008, a defence witness said on Thursday.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

Greek lender Emporiki, majority owned by the French bank, said on Thursday it was to transfer shares in its Albanian, Bulgarian and Romanian units to its parent, completing a process that started in 2009.

