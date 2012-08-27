French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 27

PARIS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker’s rare disease division Genzyme said that the U.S. health regulator had asked it to redo its filing for marketing application for multiple sclerosis drug candidate Lemtrada but that no additional clinical studies were needed.

CARREFOUR

The French retailer could unveil between 500 and 600 job cuts at its various French headquarters this week, unions said, as the company’s new chief executive seeks to cut costs and turn around the company.

The French government plans to examine the situation at Carrefour, Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said in a joint interview with BFM-TV, RMC and Le Point.

EADS

The aerospace and defence group is prepared to offer Switzerland 33 Eurofighter jets built in 2003 with a price tag of 3.2 billion Swiss francs to replace its fleet of ageing Northrop F-5E/F Tiger fighters, Der Sonntag newspaper reported.

RENAULT

The car maker is close to making announcements relating to high-end models, French Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said in a joint interview with BFM-TV, RMC and Le Point.

DEXIA

The Franco-Belgian bank said it believes it will need to recapitalise its Luxembourg arm before the latter’s imminent sale, which could see it demanding further money from the Belgian and French governments.

CFE

The Belgium construction group said its 2012 operating profit should be below 2011 levels despite an improving trend in the second half of the year as most of its order book was geared towards the coming years.

