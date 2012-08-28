French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 28

PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures are 0.50 percent lower at 0647 GMT

EADS

Airbus won a $7 billion order to help more than triple Philippine Airlines Inc’s fleet, beating Boeing Co to a deal despite U.S. support for Manila in a diplomatic dispute with China.

Separately, Airbus hopes to win orders to sell up to 100 A320 planes to China when German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits the country this week, industry sources said.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The bank said quarterly net income plunged 67 percent as the French lender took a 427 million-euro ($534 million) impairment on its stake in Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo and its Greek Emporiki unit again weighed on results.

It hopes to wrap up talks on the sale of its Greek Emporiki unit within weeks, the French bank’s chief executive said on Tuesday, adding that it was possible that it could retain a stake of 10 percent or less in the troubled unit.

FRENCH BANKS

French banks BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole are conducting internal inquiries into U.S. dollar payments to check whether they are potentially in breach of American sanctions, the banks said.

ILIAD

The French telecoms operator has signed an accord with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to borrow 200 million euros to finance its rollout of high-speed broadband.

CFAO

Japan’s Toyota Tsusho confirmed that it would offer to buy the rest of the distribution firm for 37.50 euros a share.

GDF SUEZ

Belgium will not reopen a nuclear power reactor which was closed over safety concerns until at least the end of the year, the government said. Belgium halted the 1,006 megawatt Doel 3 reactor operated by GDF Suez unit Electrabel earlier this month after the discovery of suspected cracks in the core tank.

BUREAU VERITAS

The French testing and inspection company posted a rise in first-half results and confirmed its target for strong growth in sales and operating profit for the full year “despite a challenging economic environment”.

IPSEN

The French drugmaker posted a fall in its first-half net profit but raised its sales target for 2012. The company, which will cut its French primary care workforce in France by around 100 posts, said it was aiming for specialty care drug sales growth in the upper end of the 8-10 percent range previously announced.

D.E MASTER BLENDERS 1753

The Dutch company behind the Douwe Egberts coffee brand, which this month surprised investors saying its 2012 results would be hit by fraud, tax and inventory issues at its Brazilian unit, said an internal investigation had not uncovered further material new findings.

