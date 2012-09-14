French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 14

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 1.76 percent higher at 0647 GMT

TOTAL

South Sudan will split a massive oil block largely held by Total into three parts, giving one to the French company and the others to two firms, officials said, in the biggest shake-up of the nation’s concessions since it seceded from Sudan.

CLUB MEDITERRANEE

The French holiday firm said business slowed over the early part of the summer as the European debt crisis took its toll on the region’s tourism markets and fewer consumers booked summer vacations.

STMICROELECTRONICS

The European electronic chip maker is to unveil a new strategic plan in December to tackle softer demand and the changed needs of some of its customers, it said late on Thursday.

