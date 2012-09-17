French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 17

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 0.40 percent lower at 0617 GMT

EADS

British defence group BAE Systems is prepared to ring-fence projects such as the Trident nuclear submarine programme to calm growing fears over the impact on security and employment of its planned merger with EADS.

EADS is prepared to offer Germany a veto right and job guarantees in a bid to gain political approval for a merger with Britain’s BAE Systems BAES.L, Financial Times Germany said, citing industry sources.

France wants to remain a shareholder if EADS and BAE merge, French newspaper La Tribune reported, citing two unidentified sources close to the matter.

Merging Britain’s BAE with EADS to create a global aerospace and defence giant would be a significant boost to European leaders’ ambitions for a more efficient defence industry.

TOTAL

The French oil group expects to drill eight exploration wells in Uganda by end 2013, and will spend about $650 million on its activities in the same period, a senior company official said on Saturday.

EDF

The French power group denied it had requested compensation from the government over its decision to close the state-controlled energy company’s Fessenheim nuclear power plant.

AREVA

The French nuclear reactor maker expects to benefit in the medium term from Japan’s plans to restart nuclear reactors that were taken offline following the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011, Chief Executive Luc Oursel told Les Echos newspaper. Japan represented 8 percent of Areva’s revenues prior to the disaster. “We should return to that level,” Oursel was quoted as saying. By the 2030s, Japan plans to quit its reliance on nuclear power.

GMO CROPS

France is to maintain a temporary ban on the cultivation of genetically modified crops, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said, dealing a blow to farmers and seed companies who say the move is unjustified and economically harmful.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................