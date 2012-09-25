French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 25

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are up 0.09 percent at 0629 GMT.

EADS

A huge transatlantic clash over trade subsidies could sour efforts to get a $45 billion merger of Europe’s EADS and BAE Systems Plc approved in the United States, former U.S. officials said.

AREVA, EDF

The two majority-state owned companies signed contracts for Areva to supply more than 30,000 tonnes of natural uranium to power group EDF from 2014 to 2035 in what will be one of Areva’s largest ever uranium deliveries.

FRANCE TELECOM

Hutchison Whampoa said it saw little scope for more concessions to gain Brussels’ approval of its agreed 1.3 billion-euro takeover of Orange Austria as it already plans to offer network access to rivals at cost price.

BENETEAU

The French boat maker posted a 9.9 percent drop in full-year sales to 830.5 million euros as boat revenue fell 12.3 percent.

ACCOR

Europe’s largest hotel group said it planned to open 5,000 new rooms in Africa by 2016, adding to a current network of 17,000 rooms. Key markets for expansion include Morocco, Algeria, Ghana, South Africa, Angola and Kenya.

ALTEN

The French IT services group said it expected 2012 underlying sales growth of at least 7 percent and an operating margin of around 10 percent of sales, having achieved a margin of 9.9 percent in the first-half.

