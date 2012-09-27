FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 27
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2012 / 4:40 AM / in 5 years

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

EADS

France wants to remain a shareholder in Airbus parent EADS and retain the ability to influence the aerospace group’s decision-making in any merger with BAE Systems, a French government source said.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

Credit Agricole’s chief executive said on Thursday in a radio interview that talks to sell its Greek Emporiki unit were at a very advanced stage and were likely to be completed in the next few weeks.

RENAULT, PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The heads of France’s main automakers issued grim warnings on the prolonged European market slump and its consequences as industry executives gathered for the Paris auto show.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.