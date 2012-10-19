French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 19

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CARREFOUR

Struggling French retail giant Carrefour is selling its Colombian assets for $2.6 billion to Chile’s Cencosud, pulling out of another non-core country to better defend its key markets

CASINO

Shareholders of Grupo Pão de Açúcar approved the creation of a vice chairman position, in a victory for Casino Guichard Perrachon SA as it moves to reassert its control of Brazil’s largest diversified retailer.

EADS

A legal minefield and the bitter after-taste of a collapsed merger with BAE could hamper or delay efforts to reorganise German core shareholdings in aerospace company EADS, legal and financial experts say.

Separately, EADS said it has invested tens of millions of dollars to develop an armed helicopter for a possible U.S. Army competition and will look to team up with defense contractors to pump up its non-Airbus U.S. sales to $10 billion by 2020.

ING

The Dutch financial services company is selling its Hong Kong, Macau and Thailand insurance units to businessman Richard Li, son of Asia’s richest man Li Ka-shing, for $2.14 billion in cash, ING said in a statement.

DE MASTER BLENDERS 1753

D.E Master Blenders 1753, the Dutch company behind the Douwe Egberts coffee brand, said late on Thursday its shareholder Joh. A. Benckiser (JAB) has increased its stake to 15.05 percent. JAB, the investment vehicle for Germany’s Reimann family, bought a 12.19 percent stake in July.

ARCELORMITTAL

The world’s largest steelmaker is exploring the sale of a minority stake in its Canadian iron ore business, sources familiar with the situation said.

VALEO

The French auto parts maker said third-quarter sales rose 7 percent as its expansion in Asia and emerging markets more than offset slumping European demand.

CAPGEMINI

The French technology consultancy said it would hire a new chief financial officer by early November and maintain its strategy after the departure of its current finance chief for a new post rattled markets.

FRANCE TELECOM

Hong Kong’s Hutchison 3G will need to sell assets such as spectrum to soothe regulatory worries about its planned 1.3 billion euro buy of France Telecom’s Orange Austria, the EU’s antitrust chief said.

TELENET

The Belgian cable and telecoms operator posted better-than-expected third-quarter results thanks to more customers signing up for combined service packs and a surge in demand for its mobile offering.

TNT EXPRESS

United Parcel Service Inc will have to offer concessions to ease regulatory concerns about its 5.2 billion euro bid for Dutch peer TNT Express, the European Union’s antitrust chief said.

PIERRE ET VACANCES

The French holiday group intends to cut 195 jobs in France and Europe to face an increase in operating costs and the deteriorated economic backdrop, and will announce details on new measures aiming to generate savings on December 6.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................