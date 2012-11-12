French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 12

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures are 0.01 percent lower at 0758 GMT

EADS

The French and German government have started talks on whether to maintain their shareholder pact for EADS once German auto maker Daimler sells its stake aerospace and defence group, French daily Les Echos reports without citing sources.

PUBLICIS

The French advertising group said on Sunday that demand for advertising rebounded in October, as it reported more than 7 percent organic growth in group sales on strength in the United States, emerging markets and digital ads.

TOTAL

The chief executive of the French oil major said he would not deny a report that the firm was in talks to sell assets in Nigeria, worth about $2.4 billion, to China’s Sinopec.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................