French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov.26

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

EADS

Accelerated efforts by Germany and France to rearrange stakes in EADS knocked shares in the Airbus parent on Friday as investors fretted about surplus stock and state interference.

In the latest twist to rapidly unfolding events since merger talks with BAE Systems collapsed last month, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported France could sell 3 percent of EADS to Germany to help bring Berlin on board as a shareholder.

SFR/VIVENDI

French mobile operator SFR is planning to announce roughly 1,000 job cuts on Wednesday, a lower-than-expected figure, the French daily Le Figaro reported.

