French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 14

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ALCATEL-LUCENT

The telecom equipment maker has signed an agreement for a 1.6 billion euro credit facility underwritten by Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs.

SOCIETE GENERALE, CREDIT AGRICOLE

Newedge, the French broker jointly owned by Credit Agricole CAGR.PA and Societe Generale SOGN.PA, is to cut 16 percent - around 450 jobs - of its global workforce, a source familiar with the situation said.

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

The French environmental services group said it had successfully completed a partial bond buyback worth $203 billion.

VINCI

The French construction group has won two contracts worth 60 million euros with the Jamaican National Water Commission to improve the country’s water supply network.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Former Dutch infrastructure minister and current KLM executive Camiel Eurlings is likely to be head of the Dutch airlines operator, which is part of French-Dutch group Air France-KLM, news agency ANP-Reuters reported on Friday.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................