French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 19

PARIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

FRENCH BANKS

France’s long-awaited bank reform is expected to fall well short of President Francois Hollande’s campaign pledge for a “long war” on the financial sector as the country’s fading economic fortunes have trumped the urge for stringent regulation.

LVMH

Louis Vuitton’s new chief executive has quit suddenly from the helm of luxury group LVMH’s top brand because of health reasons.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank’s finance head Bertrand Badre is to join the World Bank as chief financial officer on March 1 after a year spent steering France’s No. 2 bank through asset sales, cost cuts and the euro crisis.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

The French engineering company said it plans to scrap its supervisory board and name Jean-Pascal Tricoire as both chairman and chief executive officer of the group.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker said Hanspeter Spek, president of Global Operations, will retire from his current role in mid-2013. A succession plan will be announced in due course.

ZODIAC AEROSPACE

The aerospace group forecast a rise in like-for-like sales for its current financial year as it posted a 17 percent rise in first-quarter revenue.

TOTAL

French state bank Caisse des Depots (CDC) has teamed up with Abu Dhabi investment fund ADIA to form a powerful consortium to bid for Total’s TIGF gas network business, sources said.

REMY COINTREAU

The French spirits maker said it had signed an agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Larsen, which it described as one of the last independent cognac producers.

BOUYGUES

The group’s construction division said it won a contract worth 105 million euros for the design and construction of a railway underpass and 3.2 kilometers of new track in western Sydney.

COMPAGNIE DES ALPES

The ski resort operator said net profit for the year ending Sept. 30 was 27.7 million euros, up 4.5 percent on a comparable basis.

MARITIME BELGE COMPAGNIE

The Belgian shipping group has signed a $300 million senior secured revolving credit facility.

CAPGEMINI

The IT services company said it had been awarded a five-year outsourcing contract for Unilever for more than 100 million euros.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................