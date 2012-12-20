French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 20

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

Futures for CAC 40 were down 0.26 pct at 0740 GMT.

PSA PEUGEOT

General Motors Corp and PSA Peugeot Citroen have discarded the idea of jointly developing a large car and will base their alliance on three smaller vehicle projects, the automakers said on Thursday.

BNP PARIBAS

Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest bank, has agreed to buy the French bank’s Egyptian arm for $500 million, in a deal that will help the French lender shore up its capital while allowing the Dubai bank to expand its regional footprint.

LAFARGE

The French cement maker is in talks with private equity and financial firms to raise about $300 million by selling around a 20-25 percent stake in its India unit, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

ALCATEL-LUCENT

The French government is trying to arrange a deal in which France Telecom would acquire part of Alcatel-Lucent’s submarine cable unit, seen as a ‘strategic’ asset, French business daily Les Echos reported on Thursday.

AREVA

The French nuclear reactor maker cut its 2013 core profit goal as it lowered its forecast for revenue from its renewable energy business because of project delays.

AEGON

Santander said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with the Spanish subsidiary of Dutch Aegon to form a strategic alliance to strengthen their bankassurance business in Spain through the Santander branch networks.

EDF

Britain must decide by March 19 whether to allow EDF Energy to build a new nuclear power plant at Hinkley Point in South West England, the planning agency said after making its recommendation on the project.

PPR

The French luxury and sports brand group said it plans to pay shareholders an interim dividend of 1.50 euros a share for 2012 on Jan. 24.

AIR LIQUIDE

The gases group said it won equipment sales contracts worth more than 100 million euros to provide extreme cryogenic systems for two scientific research projects.

