French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 3

PARIS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures are 0.3 percent lower at 0741 GMT

VIVENDI, ILIAD

France’s antitrust watchdog has opposed a proposal by Iliad and Vivendi to merge their mobile telecoms units, BFM radio reported on its website.

TOTAL

SunPower Corp, 66 percent-controlled by the French oil major, said it sold two solar projects in California to a company controlled by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc , and would receive up to $2.5 billion in proceeds and related contracts.

ZODIAC AEROSPACE

The aerospace group said it has acquired Innovative Power Solutions, a U.S.-based maker of aircraft electricity systems, without giving financial details of the deal.

SAINT-GOBAIN

The building materials group said on Wednesday it has acquired American Fluoroseal Corporation, a U.S.-based manufacturer of fluoropolymer bags for medical use. No financial details were given.

TECHNIP

Technip has secured a contract with Mosaic Company for a new ammonia plant under consideration by the global crop nutrient company.

ICADE

The commercial property investor said on Wednesday it has acquired eight medical centres in France for a total of 281 million euros ($372 million).

