French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 29

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

COLRUYT

The Belgian discount retailer said its home market share rose in the first nine months of its financial year, as cost-conscious shoppers flocked to its stores in the run-up to Christmas.

ALTEN

The engineering and IT consultancy Alten has hit its target for organic revenue growth with 2012 sales of 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion).

JC DECAUX

The outdoor advertising company said on Monday it had secured an eight-year contract to operate the TV network of the Shanghai metro. No financial details were given.

