French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 15

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

PARIS ORLEANS

The parent company of boutique investment bank Rothschild, on Thursday reported a 22 percent rise in quarterly revenues, helped by its role as an advisor on some major European M&A deals.

EDF

The utility, which earlier on Thursday surprised markets with a dividend hike, said the French government - which controls 84.4 percent of the company - would exercise its right to take a portion of its payout in shares.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

Standard & Poor’s on Thursday cut its rating on the French automaker’s debt by a notch to BB-, pushing it further into “junk” territory.

