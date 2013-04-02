French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 2

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AREVA

The French nuclear group would be interested in taking a stake in uranium enrichment firm Urenco, Areva’s CEO was quoted as saying on Saturday.

VIVENDI French entertainment group Vivendi said it completed the early refinancing of a 1.5 billion euro ($1.93 billion) bank credit line over a five-year period.

SANOFI

Sanofi said on Friday it will invest $75 milllion in a new manufacturing plant in Vietnam. With an initial annual capacity of 90 million units and a possible extension up to 150 million units, the plant will produce pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare products and will be operational by the end of 2015.

ZODIAC French aerospace cabins and systems maker Zodiac Aerospace posted 16.7 percent growth in fiscal first-half revenues to 1.829 billion euros. On a like-for-like basis, sales grew 7.5 percent.

THALES /SAFRAN /EADS

French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday there would be no cuts to the country’s 31-billion-euro annual defence budget next year despite pressure to save billions of euros in public spending.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................