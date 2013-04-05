French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 5

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ALSTOM

The French engineering company said it had won a 750 million-euro ($964.05 million) contract to supply equipment for Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu 3 power and desalination plant.

SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT

Embattled water and waste treatment company Saur, in which Seche has a 33 percent stake, said it had received three offers to refinance its debt as it tries to ease the cost of a 1.8 billion euros ($2.31 billion) debt pile.

LAGARDERE / EADS

Media group Lagardere on Friday confirmed its intention to sell its stake in European aerospace group EADS by July 31, 2013. It said the disposal may or may not fall within the scope of the share buyback plan recently authorised by EADS.

