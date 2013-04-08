French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 8

PARIS, April 8 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 0.3 percent higher at 0735 GMT

VIVENDI

Abu Dhabi state-owned telecoms company Etisalat has lined up an $8 billion dual-tranche loan facility to finance its bid to acquire the French media-to-telecom conglomerate’s stake in Maroc Telecom, bankers working on the deal said.

TECHNIP

The oil services group said on Monday it had secured a sizable lump-sum contract with Total for an offshore project in the Republic of the Congo. No financial details were given.

GEMALTO

The digital security company said on Monday it had been appointed as main contractor to provide visa and immigration services based on biometric authentication to Ghana. No financial details were given.

EADS

Industry sources said on Sunday that International Airlines Group, which owns both BA and Spain’s Iberia, appeared close to ordering approximately 20 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft worth $332 million apiece at list prices.

VEOLIA TRANSDEV

The transport group, owned by the French utility and Caisse des depots et consignations, sees “enormous” demand for assets it has put on the block in Germany, Belgium, Finland and Sweden and aims to conclude sales by the end of the year, its finance chief said.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank may cut between 600 and 700 jobs as part of a broader cost-cutting drive in the face of stagnant growth in its home market, three union sources told Reuters.

