French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 10

PARIS, April 10 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

EADS

Weeks after approving $12 billion in plane orders, Lufthansa is studying a further purchase of “several dozen” long-distance twin-engined jets as it continues to modernize its fleet, Nico Buchholz, executive vice president of group fleet management, said.

Separately announced a benchmark sized 10-year senior unsecured notes via Citigroup, Barclays, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley, RBS.

SAINT-GOBAIN

The company said it signed a deal worth $200 million over 15 months to supply pipes and fittings for the Kuwait Ministry of Electricity and Water.

BOURBON

The supplier of ships for the oil and gas industry said it had signed an operating lease framework agreement for up to $1.5 billion with Chinese company ICBC Financial Leasing for the sale and cahrter of up to 51 vessels for 10 years in a first step in its plan to sell $2.5 billion of ships. Bourbon would have a capital gain of about 12 percent of the vessel sale value.

L‘OREAL

The world’s biggest cosmetics group is unlikely to be significantly affected by the slowdown in China, which saw the country post its slowest GDP growth since 1999 last year, its chief executive said.

IPSEN

The French pharmaceutical group has signed a research partnership with Japan’s Peptidream to develop therapeutic peptides for serious diseases in Ipsen’s focus areas of neurology, endocrinology, and oncology.

